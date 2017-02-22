Dollar erases intra-day gain after Fed minutes: Feb 23, 2017

Market Review - 22/02/2017 22:42GMT

Dollar erases intra-day gain after Fed minutes

The greenback remained little changed against majority of its peers on Wednesday as uncertainty around the French election continued to dominate market sentiment. Despite making intra-day gain in Europe and New York morning session, the greenback fell broadly after the Fed minutes disappointed market expectation of a rate hike at next Fed meeting in March.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar retreated sharply from 113.73 to 113.33 in Asian morning. Despite a brief recovery to 113.59 ahead of European open, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 112.91 at New York open on broad-based buying of yen. However, the pair pared its losses and staged a strong short-covering rebound to 113.65 in New York, price fell briefly but sharply to 112.95 after the Fed minutes before recovering.

Despite edging up to 1.0556 in Asian morning, the single currency met renewed selling there and dropped to a near 6-week trough of 1.0494 in Europe amid uncertainty over the French elections. However, euro pared its losses and rebounded strongly to 1.0550 in New York on news that a candidate pulled out of the French election. Euro later climbed to session highs of 1.0573 after release of Fed minutes.

French Centrist politician Bayrou said 'will not stand in Presidential election.'

Despite edging up to session high at 1.2509 in Asian morning, the British pound tumbled to 1.2438 in European morning on the release of mixed UK GDP, then lower to an intra-day low at 1.2424 in Europe. However, cable pared its losses and rebounded to 1.2481 in New York. Cable later hit session lows of 1.2420 (Reuters) before recovering after Fed minutes.

In other news, BoE's Shafik said 'we think we can deliver whatever stimulus the economy might need without recourse to negative rates; low interest rates cud contribute to low productivity, but not the full story.'

On the data front, the Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in the fourth quarter, surprising economists who had expected it to be unrevised at 0.6%. The U.K.'s economy grew by 0.6% in the preceding quarter.

Year-over-year however, U.K. economic growth grew 2.0% in the three months ended December 31, missing expectations for it to remain unrevised at 2.2%. Britain's economy had expanded at an annualized rate of 2.2% in the third quarter of 2016.

Data to be released on Thursday:

Australia capital expenditure, Germany GDP, consumer sentiment, France business climate, Italy retail sales, UK CBI trades, U.S. jobless claims and monthly home price.