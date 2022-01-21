Despite the greenback initially edged lower in New York morning, dollar erased its losses and ended slightly higher against majority of its peers except versus yen due to renewed weakness in U.S. stock together with rebound in U.S. yields. (Dow ended the day at 34,715, down by 313 points or 0.89%)
Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to a three-month high last week, likely as a winter wave of COVID-19 infections disrupted business activity, which could constrain job growth this month. The third straight weekly increase in jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was also influenced by unfavorable seasonal factors after the holidays. Coronavirus cases, driven by the Omicron variant, are subsiding and the seasonal factors, the model used by the government to iron out seasonal fluctuations from data, are seen normalizing soon, suggesting the recent surge in claims is a blip.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite dropping to 114.04 in Asian morning, dollar rose to session highs at 114.54 ahead of European open. The pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 113.97 in New York morning on cross-buying in jpy before staging a short covering rebound to 114.22 near the close.
The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and edged up to 1.1368 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and dropped to an intra-day low at 1.1304 near New York close on safe-haven usd buying due to renewed US stock weakness.
More from Reuters, European Central Bank policymakers meeting last month saw a risk that inflation could get stuck above target and argued that the bank should be equally open to tightening or easing policy, the accounts of their Dec. 16 meeting showed on Thursday. The decision was not unanimous, however, and the accounts published on Thursday revealed deep divisions over the outlook, with a number of policymakers arguing that inflation was at risk of overshooting expectations. "It was cautioned that a 'higher for longer' inflation scenario could not be ruled out," the ECB said in the accounts.
The British pound traded sideways in Asia and briefly fell to 1.3599 ahead of NY open. Despite rallying to an intra-day high at 1.3661 in New York morning due to cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro, cable then erased its gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.3587 near the close on renewed broad-based usd's weakness due to weakness in US stock.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan nationwide
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
