Despite rising in Asia and Europe, the greenback fell broadly in New York trading on Wednesday due partly to a selloff in U.S. Treasury yields together with return of risk sentiment triggered by a rally in U.S. stocks. (Dow closes at 34,564, up by 344 points or 1.01%)



Reuters reported after NY close Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank needs to raise rates aggressively to fight inflation, but not so abruptly as to stress markets, destroy jobs and push the economy into recession. "I don't see value in trying to shock the markets; we are not in a Volcker kind of moment," Waller told CNBC in an interview. In the early 1980s, when inflation was last as high as it is now, Fed Chair Paul Volcker jacked up rates as much as four percentage points at a time. But Volcker, Waller noted, had to battle inflation that had been building for six or seven years; the current Fed is dealing with a surge in inflation that only began early last year.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar resumed its recent winning streak and rose above 2015 high at 125.86 to a near 20-year peak at 126.31 in early European morning. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered profit-taking and the pair fell to 125.36 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness in tandem with U.S. yields.



More updates from Reuters, U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in March amid a surge in demand for services, suggesting inflation could remain high for a while. The producer price index for final demand increased 1.4% after rising 0.9% in February, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through March, the PPI jumped 11.2%, the largest increase since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010, after advancing 10.3% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 1.1% and accelerating 10.6% year-on-year.



The single currency trades sideways in Asia albeit under pressure and edged down to session lows at 1.0809 in New York morning before rallying to an intra-day high at 1.0894 in New York due to broad-based usd's decline on profit-taking.



The British pound briefly fell to a 17-month trough at 1.2973 in early European morning. However, cable then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3117 near New York close on usd's retreat together with active cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro.



Data to be released on Thursday:



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia unemployment rate, employment change, Japan industrial production, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, EU ECB deposit rate, ECB refinancing rate, U.S. retail sales, continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, imports prices, export prices, University of Michigan sentiment, business inventories, Canada wholesale trade and manufacturing sales.