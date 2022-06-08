The greenback fell across the board in New York in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields after rising initially in Asia as investors remained cautious ahead of ECB's meeting and U.S. inflation data.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and extended its recent winning streak to a fresh 20-year peak at 132.99 in Asia on comments from Bank of Japan's Kuroda. However, the pair then retreated to 132.33 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields and profit-taking before moving narrowly.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to 1.0705 in European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.0653 in New York morning before rising to session highs at 1.0714 in New York on broad-based retreat in usd.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to an intra-day low at 1.2431 at European open. The pair then jumped to 1.2534 in European morning before rallying to session highs at 1.2600 due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, eco watchers current, eco watchers outlook, Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, S&P construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.