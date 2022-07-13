Market Review - 12/07/2022 23:55GMT
Dollar erases initial gains and ends marginally lower on profit-taking
Although the greenback resumed its recent winning streak and gained to a fresh 20-year high against majority of its peers, profit-taking pressured usd lower in New York trading to end the day marginally lower on Tuesday as investors remain cautious ahead of CPI report released on Wednesday.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging up to 137.52 at European open, dollar tumbled to an intra-day low at 136.49 on usd's broad-based retreat before stabilising.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a fresh 24-year bottom at 1.1000 in European morning due partly to release of weak ZEW data. However, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.0073 in New York on usd's weakness before easing.
Reuters reported German investor sentiment plunged below levels at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in July due to major energy concerns, supply bottlenecks and rate hikes from the European Central Bank.
The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index fell to -53.8 points from -28.0 in June. The July figure is slightly below the values seen in March 2020, when Germany saw its first pandemic-related closures. And a poll had pointed to a July reading of -38.3.
The British pound fell in Asia to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1808 in European morning due partly to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. The pair then erased its losses and rose in tandem with euro to an intra-day high at 1.1914 in New York before retreating.
Further news from Reuters, the British pound slipped to a fresh two-year low on Tuesday thanks to a broad dollar rebound and as political uncertainty weighed on sentiment. Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister last week deepened the uncertainty hanging over the British economy, already under strain from an inflation rate heading for double digits, the risk of a recession and Brexit. Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no-confidence vote in Johnson's government on Tuesday, with the vote expected to take place on Wednesday, a source in the party said.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand food price, RBNZ interest rate decision, Australia consumer sentiment, China exports, imports, trade balance, U.K. GDP, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, Germany CPI, HICP, France CPI, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, Federal budget and Canada BOC interest rate decision.
