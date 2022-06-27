The greenback ended the day marginally weaker against majority of its peers on Friday as a drop in U.S. consumer confidence data triggered concerns over the Federal Reserve's rate setting path together with a rally in U.S. stocks, which triggered return of risk appetite.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in June, but Americans saw a marginal improvement in the outlook for inflation, a survey showed on Friday, a rare silver lining for Federal Reserve policymakers as they assess how quickly they need to raise interest rates this year. The University of Michigan said its final consumer sentiment index reading for the month fell to 50.0 from 55.2 in May on the persistence of high inflation and rising fears of an economic slowdown. That compared with a preliminary reading of 50.2 earlier in June.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 135.22 in Asia and dropped to session lows at 134.36 in early European morning. The pair then rose in tandem with U.S. yields to 135.29 ahead of New York open. The greenback then briefly retreated to 134.73 on weak U.S. consumer confidence before climbing again in tandem with U.S. yields to session highs of 135.39.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained from 1.0513 to 1.0546 ahead of European open, then higher to 1.0554 in European morning. Despite retreating briefly to 1.0515 ahead of New York open, price rose to session highs at 1.0571 in New York morning on cross-buying in euro together with release of weak U.S. consumer confidence, price later swung sideways in subdued New York afternoon.



The British pound gained to 1.2285 in Asian morning before retreating briefly to 1.2244 in European morning due to market concerns over Tory's by-election loss on Thursday. The pair then gained to 1.2309 ahead of New York open, then to session highs at 1.2320 in New York morning on weak U.S. data before retreating sharply to 1.2250 on cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.



New from Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England on Friday, with voters dealing a blow to the party after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis. Opposition Labour Party candidate Simon Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election by a majority of 4,925 votes, winning back a seat that Labour had lost in 2019 for the first time in 90 years.



