The greenback ended the day slightly lower against majority of its peers except versus yen and swiss franc in thin trading conditions ahead of year end on Tuesday as rise in global stocks triggered the return of risk appetite. (Dow Jones ended at 35,492, up by 560 points or 1.60%)



Reuters reported the U.S. current account deficit surged to a 15-year high in the third quarter amid a record increase in imports as businesses rushed to replenish depleted inventories. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, accelerated 8.3% to $214.8 billion last quarter. That was the biggest shortfall since the third quarter of 2006.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before retreating from 113.77 ahead of European open to 113.56 in European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to an intra-day high at 114.42 in New York before retreating on profit-taking.



The single currency traded inside a narrow range in Asian session before rising to 1.1302 in European morning. The pair then erased its gains and dropped in New York morning to an intra-day low at 1.1261 before rebounding to 1.1287 on broad-based usd's retreat near the close.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3196 and rose steadily to 1.3262 in European morning on active cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. Despite retreating to 1.3231 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength, cable then rallied to an intra-day high of 1.3271 on broad-based retreat in usd near the close.



In other news from Reuters, Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss, in charge of post-Brexit talks with Brussels after the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, said London's position remained unchanged and the process needed to speed up in the New Year. "Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution," Truss said after a first online meeting with her European Union counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday. "If this does not happen we remain prepared to trigger Article 16..."

Data to be released on Wednesday:

Australia Westpac leading index, U.K. GDP, France producer prices, Italy trade balance, U.K. current account, MBA mortgage application, GDP, PCE prices, national activity index, consumer confidence and existing home sales.