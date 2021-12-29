The greenback ended slightly higher against majority of its peers on thin trading Tuesday on concerns over widespread of Omicron as well as speculation that the Fed could raise interest rate as early as March.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging higher to a fresh 1-month high of 114.94 at Tokyo open, dollar then retreated to 114.75 in early European morning and then ratcheted lower to session lows of 114.71 in early New York morning on cross buying in yen before rebounding to 114.83 near the close.



The single currency traded narrowly in Asia initially and retreated to 1.1317 at European open before rising to an intra-day high at 1.1333 ahead of New York open. However, the pair then erased its gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.1290in New York on broad-based rebound in usd before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1320.



Despite the British pound retreated from 1.3443 to 1.3429 in Asia, price found renewed buying there and rallied to a fresh 1-month high of 1.3461 in early New York morning on cross buying in sterling especially versus euro. However, price then erased intra-day gains and fall to session lows of 1.3415 on broad-based usd's strength before bouncing to 1.3441 and then traded sideways.



Data to be released on Wednesday :

Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and pending home sales.