The greenback ended the day slightly higher against majority of its peers on Thursday as investors remained cautious of the spread of the new Covid variant and awaited the release of U.S. jobs report on Friday.



Reuters reported Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes and raising them more than once through the course of 2022.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 112.65 in Australia and rose to an intra-day high at 113.33 at European open on cross-selling in jpy. However, the pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 112.72 in New York morning on usd's broad-based retreat before rebounding to 113.24 later.



More from Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions, while layoffs tumbled to a 28-1/2-year low in November.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims, which dropped to 194,000 in the prior week, tend to be volatile around Thanksgiving, the start of the holiday season.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.1339 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.1308 at European open. The pair then found renewed buying there and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1347 at New York open but only to tumble to session lows of 1.1296 on renewed usd's strength later.



The British pound also traded with a firm undertone and gained to 1.3305 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.3276 at European open. Cable then found renewed buying and rose to an intra-day high at 1.3333 at New York open on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before retreating to 1.3290 on broad-based usd's strength.



Data to be released on Friday:

Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, Japan services PMI, China caixin services PMI, France budget balance, industrial output, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, retail sales, U.K. Markit services PMI, U.S. Non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Markit services PMI, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and labor productivity rate.