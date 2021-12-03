The greenback ended the day slightly higher against majority of its peers on Thursday as investors remained cautious of the spread of the new Covid variant and awaited the release of U.S. jobs report on Friday.
Reuters reported Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes and raising them more than once through the course of 2022.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 112.65 in Australia and rose to an intra-day high at 113.33 at European open on cross-selling in jpy. However, the pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 112.72 in New York morning on usd's broad-based retreat before rebounding to 113.24 later.
More from Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions, while layoffs tumbled to a 28-1/2-year low in November.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims, which dropped to 194,000 in the prior week, tend to be volatile around Thanksgiving, the start of the holiday season.
The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.1339 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.1308 at European open. The pair then found renewed buying there and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1347 at New York open but only to tumble to session lows of 1.1296 on renewed usd's strength later.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone and gained to 1.3305 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.3276 at European open. Cable then found renewed buying and rose to an intra-day high at 1.3333 at New York open on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before retreating to 1.3290 on broad-based usd's strength.
Data to be released on Friday:
Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, Japan services PMI, China caixin services PMI, France budget balance, industrial output, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, retail sales, U.K. Markit services PMI, U.S. Non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Markit services PMI, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and labor productivity rate.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?