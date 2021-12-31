The greenback ended marginally higher against majority of its peers on holiday-thinned trading Thursday as a drop in weekly jobless claims help ease the concern over widespread of Omicron which would dampen the economic recovery.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, data that showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections to a record.



Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25 from a revised 206,000 a week earlier. Early this month, claims dropped to a level last seen in 1969.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar initially found renewed buying at 114.93 in Australia and rose to a fresh 1-month high of 115.20 ahead of European open before retreating to 115.03 ahead of New York open and then traded broadly sideways.



Despite the single currency edged up to an intra-day high at 1.1359 ahead of Tokyo open, the pair then fell to 1.1300 in early European morning on broad-based usd's rebound. However, euro then bounced back to 1.1344 ahead of New York open but only to tumble again to session lows of 1.1299 in New York morning on renewed usd's buying and then traded sideways.



The British pound initially fell from 1.3505 in Asia to session lows of 1.3455 in early European morning on rebound in usd, however, the pair then found renewed buying there and rallied to a fresh 6-week high of 1.3521 in New York morning on cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro and then traded narrowly.



In another news from Reuters, the European Central Bank is close to meeting its 2% medium-term inflation target and can unwind stimulus quicker than now planned if price growth continues to surprise on the upside, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot told a German newspaper. The ECB curbed its stimulus earlier this month but extended support measures, arguing that inflation beyond the current spike will remain too low, requiring longer support. "It is safe to say we are very, very close to 'mission accomplished'," Knot told Boersen-Zeitung. "The risks to inflation are clearly tilted to the upside."



Data to be released on Friday :

New Zealand Market Holiday, Australia Market Holiday, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI, Germany Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy Market Holiday, France Market Holiday.