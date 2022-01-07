The greenback extended its overnight gains on the release of hawkish FOMC minutes and ended the day higher on Thursday on continued speculation that the central bank will raise rates as expected this year.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 116.18 at Asian open and fell to 115.66 in European morning on broad-based buying in jpy. The pair continued remain under pressure and hit an intra-day low at 115.64 in New York morning before staging a rebound to 115.95 near the close.



The single currency fell from Asian high at 1.1320 to session lows at 1.1285 at European open. The pair then erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1331 in New York morning before retreating to 1.1287 on rebound in usd.



The British pound fell in tandem with euro in Asia to an intra-day low at 1.3491 in early European morning. However, cable then erased its losses and rose to session highs at 1.3558 in New York morning on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before stabilising.



Data to be released on Friday:



Japan all household spending, Tokyo core CPI, Swiss unemployment rate, retail sales, U.K. Halifax house prices, Markit construction PMI, Germany industrial output, exports, imports, trade balance, current account, France consumer spending, current account, industrial output, trade balance, imports, exports, EU HICP, retail sales, business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. non-farm payrolls private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.