The greenback recovered some of the losses it incurred on Friday and ended the day slightly higher on Monday as markets calmed after the initial shock over the new variant of Covid.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 113.87 in New Zealand and fell to a fresh 2-week low at 113.00 ahead of European open on active buying in jpy. However, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 113.95 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength.
The single currency fell from 1.1315 in New Zealand to 1.1261 in early European morning. Despite staging a rebound to 1.1294 in Europe on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling, the pair fell to an intra-day low at 1.1259 in New York morning on usd's strength.
The British pound traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and edged down 1.3320 at European open. Despite gaining to session highs at 1.3362 in Europe, the pair tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3288 in New York morning on usd's strength together with cross-selling in sterling before stabilising.
In other news, Reuters reported interest rates in the euro zone are unlikely to rise next year or even some time thereafter as risks to the growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.
"It can be concluded that we are unlikely to witness interest rate hikes next year or even for some time thereafter, since the information and analysis available to us suggest that the aforementioned conditions for an interest rate increase seem unlikely to be met within that time frame," De Cos told a financial event in Madrid.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan unemployment rate, industrial production, construction orders, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia building permits, current account, net exports contribution, China NBS manufacturing PMI, Swiss KOF indicator, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Italy GDP, CPI, Germany unemployment rate, EU HICP, Canada GDP, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?