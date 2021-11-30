The greenback recovered some of the losses it incurred on Friday and ended the day slightly higher on Monday as markets calmed after the initial shock over the new variant of Covid.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 113.87 in New Zealand and fell to a fresh 2-week low at 113.00 ahead of European open on active buying in jpy. However, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 113.95 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength.



The single currency fell from 1.1315 in New Zealand to 1.1261 in early European morning. Despite staging a rebound to 1.1294 in Europe on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling, the pair fell to an intra-day low at 1.1259 in New York morning on usd's strength.



The British pound traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia and edged down 1.3320 at European open. Despite gaining to session highs at 1.3362 in Europe, the pair tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3288 in New York morning on usd's strength together with cross-selling in sterling before stabilising.



In other news, Reuters reported interest rates in the euro zone are unlikely to rise next year or even some time thereafter as risks to the growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

"It can be concluded that we are unlikely to witness interest rate hikes next year or even for some time thereafter, since the information and analysis available to us suggest that the aforementioned conditions for an interest rate increase seem unlikely to be met within that time frame," De Cos told a financial event in Madrid.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Japan unemployment rate, industrial production, construction orders, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia building permits, current account, net exports contribution, China NBS manufacturing PMI, Swiss KOF indicator, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Italy GDP, CPI, Germany unemployment rate, EU HICP, Canada GDP, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.