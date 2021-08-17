The greenback ended the day firm against euro and sterling but weakened versus safe-haven yen and the swiss franc due following soft Chinese data and geopolitical tension in Afghanistan.
Sources from Reuters on China's industrial output rose 6.4% in July from a year ago, well behind expectations, official data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China's economy. Analysts in their poll had expected industrial output to rise 7.8% last month after an 8.3% uptick in June.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 109.75 in New Zealand and dropped to 109.34 in Asian morning on active cross-buying in jpy. The pair continued to remain under pressure till European open and then fell to an 11-day low at 109.12 in New York morning before stabilising.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1800 in Asian morning and retreated to 1.1779 in early European morning on usd's strength. The pair then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 1.1768 ahead of New York open before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1790 in New York morning.
The British pound went through a roller-coaster session as despite retreating to 1.3839 at European open, price gained to session highs at 1.3878 ahead of New York open on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. However, the pair then fell to an intra-day low at 1.3828 in New York morning on usd's strength before staging a rebound to 1.3860 and then traded sideways.
On the data front, Reuters reported the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing business activity in New York State declined more than expected in August after growing at a record-setting pace in the month before. The regional Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions fell around 25 points to 18.3, lower than a reading of 29.0 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The index had hit a record high of 43 in July.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan tertiary industry activity, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, EU construction output, employment, GDP, Canada housing starts, U.S. retail sales, redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, industrial production, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.
