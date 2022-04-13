The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Tuesday. Despite initial retreat after the release of in-line U.S. inflation data triggered uncertainty over how the Federal Reserve would alter its monetary policy, the greenback later staged a strong rebound near New York close on hawkish comments from Fed's Brainard.



Reuters reported the following:

U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The consumer price index surged 1.2% last month, the biggest monthly gain since September 2005, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. The CPI advanced 0.8% in February. The Federal Reserve will conduct a series of interest rate hikes and begin reducing its massive bond holdings as soon as June to help bring down inflation that hit a fresh 40-year-high in March, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday. Getting inflation back down toward the Fed's 2% goal is the central bank's "most important task," Brainard told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Consumer prices soared 8.5% in March, a government report showed on Tuesday. Several of Brainard's fellow policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have signaled they may need to jack up interest rates in bigger-than-usual half-point increments to get policy more quickly to a neutral rate of about 2.4% so borrowing costs will at least no longer be stimulating growth.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to session highs at 125.75 at European open. However, the pair later dropped to an intra-day low at 124.78 in tandem with U.S. yields due to broad-based retreat in usd in early New York morning before recovering due to renewed usd's strength.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.0854 in early European morning. Despite staging a rebound fm 1.0852 at New York open to session highs at 1.0903, price erased its gains and fell to a fresh 1-month low at 1.0822 due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3034 ahead of European open and dropped to session lows of 1.2994 in European morning. Cable then rose to an intra-day high at 1.3054 in New York morning before retreating sharply to 1.2999 near the close in tandem with euro on renewed usd's strength.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



New Zealand food price index, RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan machinery orders, Australia consumer sentiment, China trade balance, imports, exports, U.K. PPI output prices, PPI input prices, RPI, CPI, DCLG house price, Italy industrial output, U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI and Canada interest decision.