Despite initial broad-based weakness in Asian and European sessions, the greenback rebounded in thin holiday North American session as U.S. markets were closed for Independence Day on Monday.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating to session lows of 134.79 in Asian morning, price found renewed buying and rallied to 135.54 in European morning on broad-based rebound in usd before ratcheting higher to an intra-day high of 135.77 in holiday-thinned North American morning and later moved narrowly.



Although euro moved sideways in Asian morning, price caught a bid in European morning at 1.0422 and edged higher to session highs of 1.0462. However, price later retreated to 1.0418 in holiday-thinned North America as usd rebounded broadly and then moved broadly sideways.



The British pound also ratcheted higher from 1.2085 in Asia in tandem with euro to an intra-day high of 1.2165 at North American open due to usd's broad-based weakness before retreating to 1.2097 later.



In other news, Reuters reported the European Central Bank will build safeguards into a newly designed instrument intended to help indebted southern European countries to keep pressure on them to run sound budget policies, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday. "We will react to prevent fragmentation, with suitable safeguards to prevent moral hazard," de Guindos said about a new instrument intended to limit the divergence in borrowing costs between euro zone members. "It is natural for sovereign yields to differ somewhat across euro area countries, owing to idiosyncratic factors, such as public debt-to-GDP ratios, budget deficits or long-run growth rates," he said. "However, at times yields can, and do, rapidly diverge from economic fundamentals."

Data to be released on Tuesday:



New Zealand business confidence, Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, RBA interest rate decision, Japan Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, France industrial output, SnP global services PMI, Italy SnP global services PMI, Germany SnP global services PMI, EU SnP global services PMI, UK SnP global services PMI, Canada building permits, US durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders and durables ex-transport.