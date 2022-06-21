Despite initial broad-based weakness on profit taking, the greenback rebounded in thin holiday North American session as U.S. markets were closed for Juneteenth holiday on Monday.



Versus the yen, despite initial marginal gain above Friday's 135.42 high to 135.44 at Tokyo open, active cross-buying in yen quickly knocked the pair lower to 134.68 and then to session lows of 134.55 in early European trading before rebounding on renewed cross-selling in yen. Price later climbed to 135.14 in North American morning and later moved narrowly.



Although euro moved sideways in Asian morning, price caught a bid at European open at 1.0508 and edged higher to 1.0545. Price later hit session highs of 1.0545 following hawkish comments by ECB President Lagarde but later inched lower to 1.0499 as usd rebounded broadly.



Reuters reported European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed on Monday plans to raise the ECB's interest rates twice this summer while fighting widening spreads in the borrowing costs of different euro zone countries.

"These decisions underpin our previous commitments to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate, incorporating flexibility if warranted, to ensure that inflation stabilises at our 2% target over the medium term," Lagarde told the European lawmakers.



Cable also ratcheted higher from 1.2200 in Asia and hit session highs of 1.2280 in tandem with euro due to usd's broad-based weakness ahead of North American open before retreating on BOE MPC member Mann's comments. Price retreated to 1.2227 and later moved narrowly.



Sources from Reuters, the Bank of England should raise rates faster than it has done so far because weakness in the value of the pound is adding to inflation pressures in Britain, interest-rate setter Catherine Mann said on Monday.

"In my view, a more robust policy move ... reduces the risk that domestic inflation already embedded is further boosted by inflation imported via a sterling depreciation," Mann said in a speech at an event organised by MNI Market News.

The BoE raised its benchmark interest rate by a further 25 basis points to 1.25% last Thursday and said it was ready to act "forcefully" if needed to stamp out dangers posed by inflation.



Data to be released on Tuesday :

New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDT price index, U.K. Rightmove house price, CBI trends orders, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU current account, Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. national activity index and existing home sales.

