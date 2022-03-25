The greenback pared early gains against majority of its peers on Thursday as despite rintra-day rise after release of supportive US labor market data together with continues hawkish comments from Fed officials triggered speculation of a larger interest rate hike, rise in U.S. stocks boosted risk sentiment and triggered usd n yen selling.



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates this year and next to bring down high inflation before it gets embedded in American psychology and becomes even harder to get rid of, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday.

"Monetary policy must shift to removing accommodation in a timely fashion," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Detroit Regional Chamber, noting that the U.S. central bank's interest rate hike last week was the "first of what appears to be many" this year. "This is a signal of more general pressure from aggregate demand on today's impinged supply," Evans said. "If monetary policy did not respond to these broader pressures, we would see higher inflation become embedded in inflation expectations, and we would have even harder work to do to rein it in."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose above Wednesday's high at 121.40 to 121.74 in early European morning on broad-based selling in jpy. The pair then rose to a fresh 6-year peak at 122.40 in New York as recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials increased speculation of the central bank raising its rate by more than 25 basis points at its next meeting.



On the data front, Reuters detailed new applications for U.S. jobless benefits dropped to a 52-1/2-year low last week, while the number of Americans on unemployment rolls continued to shrink, pointing to rapidly diminishing labor market slack that will keep wage inflation rising. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 187,000 for the week ended March 19, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 212,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1013 in Asia and dropped to 1.0973 in European morning, then lower to session lows of 1.0966 in early New York morning. The pair later rebounded to 1.1013 in New York due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to session lows of 1.3157 in European morning on usd's rebound. The pair then gained in tandem with euro to 1.3214 at New York open before trading sideways.



