The greenback ended the day little changed against majority of it peers on Friday as investors digested release of mixed U.S. jobs report. Although usd fell after initial knee-jerk reaction following release of U.S. jobs report as rally in U.S. stocks boosted risk appetite, dollar regained traction as U.S. stocks reversed initial gain and tumbled in afternoon session. The Dow ended the day down 1.07% at 31,318.



Reuters reported U.S. employers hired slightly more workers than expected in August, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike this month, though the unemployment rate increased to 3.7%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 315,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for July was revised slightly down to show payrolls surging 526,000 instead of 528,000 as previously reported. That marked the 20th straight month of job growth. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 300,000. Estimates ranged from as low as 75,000 to as high as 450,000. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from a a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% in July.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 139.88 at Asian open and gained to 140.42 at European open. The pair then jumped to a fresh 24-year peak at 140.79 at New York open before retreating sharply to session lows of 139.93 in hectic trading after the release of mixed U.S. jobs report, price traded narrowly despite subsequent broad-based rebound in usd die to cross-buying in yen, price last traded at 140.20 near the close.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 0.9996 in early European morning. The pair briefly jumped to 1.0030 in post-NFP trading and then ratcheted higher to session high of 1.0033near New York midday and later fell sharply on risk-off trading to 0.9946 on negative Nord Stream news.



More from Reuters, Russia's Gazprom said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an oil leak. It said the turbine could not operate safely until the leak was repaired, and gave no timeframe for the resumption of gas supplies via the pipeline, which had been due to return to operation early on Saturday after a three-day maintenance break.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 1.1533 at European open. Despite briefly jumping to 1.1589 at New York open, price fell to 1.1527 in hectic post-NFP trading New York morning. Although the rebounded rebounded strongly to 1.1588 near New York, price later tumbled to a fresh 2-year bottom of 1.1497 as usd regained traction.



Data to be released next week :



Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, business inventories, Japan Jibun bank services PMI, China caixin service PMI, Swiss GDP, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, Sentix index, retail sales, U.K. S n P global services PMI, U.S. market holiday and Canada market holiday on Monday.



U.K. retail sales, Japan all household spending, Australia current account, net exports contribution, RBA interest rate decision, Germany industrial orders, U.K. S n P construction PMI, U.S. S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price index on Tuesday.



Australia AIG services index, GDP, China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany industrial output, U.KJ. industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment change, GDP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, international trade balance, redbook, goods trade balance, Canada exports, imports, trade balance, BOC rate decision and Ivey PMI on Wednesday.



New Zealand manufacturing sales, U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia trade balance, imports, exports, France non-farm payrolls, current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Swiss unemployment rate, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB depositing rate, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims on Thursday.



New Zealand retail sales, China PPI, CPI, France industrial output, U.K. consumer inflation, Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesale inventories and wholesale sales on Friday.

