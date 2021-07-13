Market Review - 12/07/2021 23:55GMT

Dollar ends mixed after intra-day choppy swings

Although the greenback gained in European morning Monday on safe-haven buying due to market concern over the coronavirus variant, dollar later pared intra-day gains in New York on rise in U.S. equities and U.S. yields and ended flat against its peers as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's inflation data.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar initially retreated to 110.02 in Asian morning before rebounding to 110.27 in early European morning but only to weaken to 109.99 on active yen buying. However, the pair later erased intra-day losses and rallied to session highs of 110.40 on cross-selling in jpy as well as rise in U.S. yields.

The single currency initially retreated fm 1.1881 in New Zealand to 1.1857 at European open before rebounding to 1.1879. Euro met renewed selling and fell to session lows of 1.1837 on rebound in usd, however, the pair later pared intra-day losses and bounced back to 1.1873 in New York morning on broad-based retreat, price last traded at 1.1859 near the close.

Reuters reported the European Central Bank must continue to support the euro zone's economy despite improved sentiment as coronavirus mutations spread in the region, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday. "The spreading of virus mutations in some EU countries shows we should not be complacent about the observed rise in confidence but continue the path of policy support," de Guindos told an event organised by OMFIF.

The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3911 in Asian morning and fell to 1.3882 at European open and then tumbled to session lows of 1.3839 at New York open on active cross-selling in sterling due to market concerns of U.K. government decision to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases. The pair then pared intra-day losses and later rebounded to 1.3905 on broad-based usd's weakness.

Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand food price index, U.K. BRC retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, China exports, imports, trade balance, Germany CPI, HICP, Swiss producer/import price, France CPI, U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.