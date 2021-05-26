The greenback fell across the board in Asia and European morning on Tuesday due to falling U.S. Treasury yields and as investors speculated the Federal Reserve would maintain an accommodative monetary policy before staging a broad-based rebound in New York on short-covering.



On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence was little changed in May as consumers' short-term optimism of conditions retreated on expectations for decelerating growth and softening labor market conditions in the months ahead. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its Consumer Confidence Index dipped to a reading of 117.2 this month, following a reading of 117.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 119.2 in May.



Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar met renewed selling at 108.86 in Australia and fell briefly to a near 2-week low of 108.57 in early European trading due to broad-based usd's weakness on fall in U.S. yields. However, the pair then erased intra-day losses and rallied to intra-day high of 109.06 in New York morning on cross-selling in jpy before retreating to 108.71 as U.S. yields fell again.



The single currency initially rose from 1.2212 in Australia to 1.2231 in Asia before retreating to 1.2221 at European open. The pair then found renewed buying and rallied to 1.2262 after upbeat German Ifo data and then edged higher to a fresh 4-1/2 month high of 1.2266 at New York open on usd's weakness before retreating to 1.2227 on profit-taking.



The British found renewed buying at 1.4151 in Australia and rose to session highs of 1.4210 in European morning on continued usd's weakness. Cable then met renewed selling and tumbled to intra-day low of 1.4116 on cross-selling in sterling especially versus euro before staging a recovery to 1.4160 on usd's weaknes due to falling U.S. yields.



In other news, Reuters reported the recent rise in U.S. inflation is unlikely to lead to the kind of undesirably high inflation that some notable economists have warned about, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, reiterating his support for the Fed's super-easy policy.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, RBNZ rate decision, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, France business climate, consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA Mortgage.