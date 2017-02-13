Dollar ends mixed after choppy Friday trading: Feb 13, 2017

Market Review - 11/02/2017 03:27GMT

Dollar ends mixed after choppy Friday trading

The greenback remained higher against majority of its peers on Friday after U.S. President Trump signaled he would introduce ambitious tax reform plans in the coming few weeks but later surrendered its gains in New York on the back of downbeat U.S. data.

The preliminary publication of the data for February from the University of Michigan's Consumer Survey Center showed that consumer sentiment dropped to 95.7 from 98.5 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a decrease to 97.9.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rose in Australia and continued to trade with a firm bias, hitting an intra-day high at 113.86 at European open. However, the greenback pared its gains and retreated to 113.36 in New York morning due partly to the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment data. The pair later briefly weakened to session lows of 112.87 during the Trump-Abe news conference and later staged a minor recovery ahead of New York close.

The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0668 in Asian morning and dropped to 1.0636 in European morning. Intra-day decline accelerated in Europe and euro hit a session low at 1.0608 in New York morning. However, price then pared its losses and rebounded in New York morning after the release of downbeat U.S. data, price later edged higher on short covering to 1.0652.

The British pound dropped to 1.2466 in early European morning before staging a strong rebound to 1.2520 on the back of upbeat UK output data. However, cable pared its gains and dropped on news of possible amendments to the Brexit bill and hit a session low at 1.2440 in New York morning. Later, price found renewed support there and rebounded to 1.2497 in New York on downbeat U.S. data, price later edged higher to 1.2508 before easing and traded around 1.2485 near the close.

On the data front, the U.K. Office for National Statistics said that manufacturing production rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.1% in December, better than expectations for a gain of 0.5% and following a rise of 1.4% in the prior month, which was revised from an initial reading of 1.3%. On an annualized basis, manufacturing production increased at rate of 4.0% in December, better than forecasts for a 1.8% advance and after increasing at a rate of 1.7% in November. The previous month’s data was revised from an initial 1.2% gain.



In other news, ECB's Mersch said 'weakening global growth n a generally lower natural interest rate are demanding very low, sometimes negative, mkt rates; inflation rate of below, but close to 2%, this is the only goal that our unconventional measures are also bound by; we cannot lower our interest rates to an unlimited extent; the longer it takes to achieve this goal, the greater the risk that the side effects of our measures become stronger; the prospects for economic growth in the euro area are increasingly positive; the plague of protectionism only creates losers; subdued inflation will be with us for quite some time; for this recovery to gain traction, we have to keep our word; how much longer can we continue to talk about even lower rates as being a monetary policy option.'

Data to be released:

Japan GDP and Italy trade balance on Monday.

Australia consumer confidence, business confidence, China CPI, PPI, Japan industrial production, capacity utilisation, Germany GDP, CPI, HICP, Swiss CPI, Italy GDP, UK CPI, RPI, PPI input, PPI output, EU GDP, industrial production, U.S. PPI and redbook on Tuesday.



Australia consumer sentiment, UK claimant count, unemployment, EU trade balance, Canada manufacturing sales, U.S. CPI, retail sales, industrial output, capacity utilisation, manufacturing output and business inventories on Wednesday.



New Zealand business PMI, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Germany WPI, U.S. building permits, housing starts and jobless claims on Thursday.



New Zealand retail sales, EU current account and UK retail sales on Friday.