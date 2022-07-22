Despite rebounding in post-ECB trading, the greenback then retreated in tandem with US yields and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers due to rally in US stocks. (Dow closed higher at 32,036, up by 162 points or 0.51%).



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar retreated from 138.54 to 138.00 in Asian morning before rising to an intra-day high at 138.87 in European morning as the Bank of Japan maintained its easy monetary policy. The pair then erased its gains and tumbled to session lows at 137.31 near New York close in tandem with U.S. yields and cross-buying in jpy.



Reuters reported the Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Thursday, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and warned of risks to the economic outlook in a sign it will remain an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy. "For the time being, while closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19, the bank will support financing ... and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary," the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision. As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a 8-1 vote.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0230 at European open before retreating to 1.0167 in European morning. Euro then jumped to an intra-day high at 1.0278 after the ECB's 50 basis points rate hike. However, the pair then tumbled to 1.0155 on profit-taking in euro across the board before rebounding to 1.0233 on broad-based weakness in usd near the close.



Sources from Reuters, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth, even while the euro zone economy is suffering from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis point move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs. It was the ECB's first rate increase in 11 years.

Policymakers also agreed to provide extra help for the euro zone's big debtor nations - Italy among them - with a new bond purchase scheme. Sources told Reuters they did not expect to use it imminently despite a selloff in Italian bonds.



The British pound went through a roller-coaster session as despite initial rebound to 1.2004 at European open before retreating sharply to 1.1921 in European morning, cable then recovered strongly in tandem with euro to 1.1992 at New York open before tumbling to an intra-day low at 1.1891 in New York morning. However, pair then staged a strong short covering rebound to 1.2004 again near the close.



