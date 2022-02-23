The greenback snapped its recent winning streak and ended the day marginally lower against majority of its peers except versus yen and swiss franc on Tuesday as uncertainty about the developments in Ukraine continue to linger.
Reuters reported Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow needed to first ratify its friendship treaties with two breakaway Ukrainian regions before it could discuss matters like the exact borders of the territories, RIA news agency reported. President Vladimir Putin recognised the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday, fuelling fears of a looming war. Russia's parliament is expected to review friendship treaties with the territories on Tuesday. Also, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned for Thursday after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities.
Blinken said he had agreed to meet with Lavrov, his counterpart, only if Russia did not invade Ukraine. "Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken told reporters after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended its recent losing streak and fell to session lows at 114.51 ahead of Asian open, price erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 115.23 in New York due to a rebound in U.S. stock futures and rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Despite paring its gains and retreating to 114.88, price then staged a rebound again to 115.10 near the close.
The single currency remained under pressure and fell to session lows at 1.1289 in Asian morning, however, euro then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1366 in European morning on return of risk sentiment. The pair then pared its gains and retreated to 1.1323 in late New York due to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asian morning and dropped to 1.3557 in early European morning and despite a brief rebound to 1.3596 in Europe, the pair fell to an intra-day low at 1.3539 in New York morning. However, cable then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3604 on active cross-buying in sterling before stabilising.
On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. business activity regained speed in February as the drag from the winter surge in COVID-19 infections diminished, but higher prices for inputs remained a burden amid lingering supply constraints. Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rebounded to a reading of 56.0 this month from 51.1 in January. It attributed the sharp rise to "employees returning from sick leave, increased traveling and greater availability of raw materials". The acceleration in business activity in the survey mirrors the recent improvement in the so-called hard data.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia construction work done, wage price index, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan Market Holiday, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HICP, U.S. mortgage application and redbook.
