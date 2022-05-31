The greenback ended the day slightly lower against majority of its peers on holiday-thinned Monday on continued risk-on trading as investors expect the Fed will keep tightening its monetary policy at a slower pace.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating from 127.34 to 126.87 in Asia, price found renewed buying and rose to 127.38 in early European morning and ratcheted higher to an intra-day high of 127.82 on active selling in yen in holiday-thinned North American trading before easing.



Reuters reported Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pledged on Monday to patiently stick to powerful monetary easing to help the economy recover from the COVID-19-induced doldrums, shrugging off any suggestion about a departure from its stimulus policy. Kuroda told parliament the yen was regaining stability after its recent rapid weakening, which was "undesirable," adding that the situation was due to the dollar's pullback. The yen is now trading around 127 per dollar. "It's important for the BOJ to continue its current monetary easing to firmly support economic activity," he added.



The single currency continued its recent winning streak. Price found renewed buying at 1.0727 in New Zealand and rallied to 1.0770 at European open and then edged higher to a fresh 1-month high of 1.0786 in holiday-thinned North America.



The British pound traded broadly sideways. Price rebounded from 1.2615 in New Zealand to 1.2657 in Asia and despite retreating to 1.2617 in early European morning, price pared its losses and rose to 1.2660 on usd's weakness in North American trading before stabilising.



In other news, Reuters reported the European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 25 basis point increments in July and September, ECB's chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper after several of his colleagues put a bigger, 50 basis point move on the table for July. Lane also said that the ECB was not oblivious to the possibility of financial fragmentation in the 19 country currency bloc and was "committed to preventing it" within the limits of the bank's mandate, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand building permits, NBNA business outlook, NBNA own activity, Japan unemployment rate, industrial production, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, Australia building permits, business inventories, current account, net exports contribution, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, retail sales, GDP, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP, Canada GDP, U.S. monthly home price, Chicago PMI, consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index.