The greenback snapped its recent winning streak and ended the day lower against majority of its peers as investors took profit on recent usd long positions after U.S. yields reterated following this week's surge.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging up to 114.78 in Asian morning, dollar met renewed selling there and fell to 114.22 ahead of European open on broad-based retreat in usd together with cross-buying in jpy. Although price pared its losses and staged a rebound to 114.55 in Europe, intra-day retreat in U.S. yields led to cross-buying in yen and pressured dollar to session lows 114.21 in New York morning before moving narrowly.
The single currency traded inside a narrow range in Asia albeit with a firm bias and edged up to 1.1349 in European morning. Later, price gained to session highs at 1.1356 in New York on usd's broad-based retreat before moving sideways.
The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.3617 at European open on strong UK inflation data. Despite retreating t 1.3588, the pair rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3649 in New York due to active cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro before retreating on profit-taking.
Reuters reported British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, up from November's 5.1% reading and its highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would edge up to 5.2% in December. The increase in CPI to its highest since March 1992 reflected a wide range of goods and services, with the biggest impact coming from food and drink, followed by restaurants and hotels and furniture and household goods.
In other news, the Bank of England's regional agents are picking up signs of pay rises going up more quickly because of rising inflation, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. "They tell me, at the moment, they are beginning to see some evidence of this," Bailey told the Treasury Committee in Britain's parliament.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer sentiment, consumer inflation expectation, employment change, unemployment rate, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, U.K. RICS housing price balance, Germany producer prices, France business climate, EU HICP, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and existing home sales.
