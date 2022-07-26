The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday due partly to a bounce in U.S. Treasury yields as investors remained cautious ahead of FOMC meeting this week.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating sharply from 136.61 to session lows at 135.90 in Asian morning, dollar erased its losses and gained steadily to an intra-day high at 136.78 in New York due to broad-based rebound in usd before moving sideways.



The single currency moved sideways in Asia before dropping briefly to session lows at 1.0180 in European morning. The pair then rose to an intra-day high at 1.0257 ahead of New York open on hawkish comments by ECB's Kazaks before retreating sharply to 1.0204 in New York due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling on news of negative Nord Stream news.



The British pound fell to 1.1961 in Asian morning before moving sideways. Cable then found renewed buying at 1.1964 at European open and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.2086 in New York morning due partly to cross-buying in sterling before retreating in tandem with euro on broad-based rebound in usd.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

U.K. CBI distributive trades, U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new homes sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.