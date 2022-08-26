Although the greenback initially fell across the board as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Symposium on Friday for clues about paces of upcoming rate hike from the Fed, usd rebounded in New York after the release of U.S. GDP data.
Reuters reported the U.S. economy contracted at a moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a slower pace of inventory accumulation, dispelling fears that a recession was underway.
Gross domestic product shrank at a 0.6% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of GDP on Thursday. That was an upward revision from the previously estimated 0.9% pace of decline. The economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that GDP would be revised slightly up to show output falling at a 0.8% rate.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 137.20 at Asian open and fell to session lows at 136.33 in European morning on usd's retreat together with cross-buying in jpy. The pair then pared its losses and rebounded to 136.95 in New York morning after the release of U.S. GDP data.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.0033 at European open before falling to 0.9950 in New York morning before ratcheting lower to an intra-day low at 0.9950 at New York midday. The pair then staged a recovery to 0.9978 b4 stabilising.
The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.1865 (Reuters) in early European morning. However, price then erased its gains and retreated sharply to 1.1793 in New York morning before rebounding to 1.1838 near the close.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan Tokyo CPI, Germany Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. personal spending, personal income, PCE prices index, goods trade balance wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slides to 0.6950 with death cross in play
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, trims weekly gains. Bearish moving average crossover, pullback from nearby horizontal resistance favor sellers. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears, upside momentum needs to cross 0.7050 to convince buyers.
USD/JPY closes is on 137.00 as USD firms up ahead of Powell
USD/JPY is extending gains towards 137.00, as JPY bulls fail to capitalize on hotter Japanese inflation amid a potential BOJ inaction. The US dollar firms up in Asia, as risk tone turns sour ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
Gold bears getting prepared to pounce, eye $1,747
The gold price is losing some shine in the Asian session, down some 0.2% at the time of writing. The yellow metal is trading at $1,755.08 and has been stuck in a tight range of between $1,754.94 and $1,758.80 on the day so far, leaving bearish technically.
Solana price likely to trigger 15% rise as stability returns after SOL bears’ rampage
Solana price shows a consolidation after a 27% crash from roughly $48 to $35. The ongoing range tightening will likely result in a 15% upswing to $40.39. A daily candlestick close below $35 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Drifting towards Powell as Jackson Hole begins
After an initially strong start, markets in Europe have retreated from their highs, as an initial boost from Asia markets, and the announcement of a new China stimulus program, gave way to some weakness as European gas prices continued to make new record highs.