Although the greenback initially fell across the board as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Symposium on Friday for clues about paces of upcoming rate hike from the Fed, usd rebounded in New York after the release of U.S. GDP data.



Reuters reported the U.S. economy contracted at a moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a slower pace of inventory accumulation, dispelling fears that a recession was underway.

Gross domestic product shrank at a 0.6% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of GDP on Thursday. That was an upward revision from the previously estimated 0.9% pace of decline. The economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that GDP would be revised slightly up to show output falling at a 0.8% rate.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 137.20 at Asian open and fell to session lows at 136.33 in European morning on usd's retreat together with cross-buying in jpy. The pair then pared its losses and rebounded to 136.95 in New York morning after the release of U.S. GDP data.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.0033 at European open before falling to 0.9950 in New York morning before ratcheting lower to an intra-day low at 0.9950 at New York midday. The pair then staged a recovery to 0.9978 b4 stabilising.



The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.1865 (Reuters) in early European morning. However, price then erased its gains and retreated sharply to 1.1793 in New York morning before rebounding to 1.1838 near the close.



Data to be released on Friday:



Japan Tokyo CPI, Germany Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. personal spending, personal income, PCE prices index, goods trade balance wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.