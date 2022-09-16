The greenback ended the day marginally higher against majority of its peers on Thursday as the release of upbeat U.S. retail sales increased speculation of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike.



Reuters reported U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in August as lower gasoline prices supported spending, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates. Retail sales increased 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for July was revised down to show retail sales falling 0.4% instead of being unchanged as previously reported. And the Economists polled forecast sales would be unchanged, with estimates ranging from as low as a 0.5% decline to as high as a 0.5% increase.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 142.80 at Asian open and gained in tandem with U.S. yields to 143.80 in early European morning before retreating to 143.16 at New York open. The pair then recovered to 143.60 in New York morning before trading sideways.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 0.9957 at European open before rising to 1.0018 in European morning due partly to cross-buying of euro especially sterling before moving narrowly.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.1507 at European open before staging a brief recovery to 1.1537 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to session lows of 1.1461 near New York close.



Data to be released on Friday:

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China house price, retail sales, Italy trade balance, EU HICP, Italy CPI, Canada wholesale trade and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.