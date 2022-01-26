

Despite the greenback resumed its current ascent and hit a 2-week peak against majority of its peers as geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in global stocks triggered broad-based risk aversion, dollar pared intra-day gains and retreated on recovery in U.S. stocks in New York afternoon.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence ebbed slightly in January, with more consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and other big ticket items even as they grew less optimistic about business and labor market conditions in the near term. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index slipped to a reading of 113.8 this month from a slightly downwardly revised 115.2 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index declining to 111.8 from the previously reported reading of 115.8 in December.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar met renewed selling at 114.09 in Australia and dropped to session lows at 113.68 in Asia, price erased its losses and gained to session highs at 114.15 in Europe on usd's broad-based strength before retreating to 113.79 in New York on retreat in usd.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia as continued weakness in Asian stocks triggered risk-aversion. The pair ratcheted lower in Europe and fell to a 1-month trough at 1.1264 in New York morning on usd's strength together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. However, the pair then pared its losses and rebounded to 1.1360 near the close on broad-based retreat in usd due to recovery in U.S. stocks.



The British pound moved sideways inside a narrow range in Asia before edging up to 1.3496 in European morning. Despite falling to an intra-day low at 1.3436 ahead of New York open, price rallied to session highs of 1.3518 in New York afternoon in tandem with U.S. stocks.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Fed interest rate decision and Canada BOC interest rate decision.