The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers except vs jpy as a rally in global stocks triggered the return of risk sentiment. (Dow Jones closed at 34,807, up by 254 points or 0.74%)
Reuters reported the Kremlin on Tuesday said it would like ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine to be more "active and substantive", as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not intend to make public its detailed demands to Ukraine.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar extended its overnight rally on Fed Powell's comments and rose to a fresh 6-year peak at 121.03 in European morning in tandem with U.S. yields. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 120.39 at New York open before stabilising.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia on usd's overnight strength and fell to session lows at 1.0961 in early European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1045 in New York morning due to broad-based usd's weakness on risk sentiment before stabilising.
The British pound also fell in tandem with euro to session lows at 1.3121 at European open. The pair then erased its losses and surged to an intra-day high at 1.3273 in New York morning due partly to active cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before trading sideways.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Japan coincident index, leading indicator, U.K. PPI output prices, input prices, RPI, CPI, DCLG house price index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, new home sales and EU consumer confidence.
