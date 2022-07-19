The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Monday as a rally in global stocks triggered the return of risk sentiment on bet of less aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve in the meeting later this month.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure and retreated to 138.04 in Asian morning. Despite rebounding briefly to 138.44, price fell to session lows at 137.90 in European morning before recovering to 138.44 in New York morning and then moving sideways.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0082 at European open and rallied on return of risk appetite due to a bounce in European bourses and climbed to 1.0175 in European morning. Despite retreating briefly to 1.0120 at New York open, euro ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.0201 due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before retreating.



The British pound also traded with a firm bias in Asia and jumped in tandem with euro in European morning to 1.1991. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high at 1.2033 in New York morning on usd's broad-based weakness due to the return of risk sentiment before retreating on rebound of usd.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



U.K. Rightmove house price, claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU construction output, HICP, U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook and New Zealand GDT price.