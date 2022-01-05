The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers (except vs jpy) on Tuesday as speculation that the Omicron variant would not slow down global economic growth together with rise in U.S. stocks triggered the return of risk sentiment. (Dow ended at 36,799, up by 214 points or 0.59%)



Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid some cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most since early 2020 when the pandemic disrupted economic activity. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month. That was the lowest reading since last January and followed 61.1 in November.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and rose above previous November's peak at 115.51 to 115.81 in Asia. The pair then ratcheted higher to a 5-year peak at 116.34 ahead of New York open on broad-based selling in jpy before retreating to 115.96 in tandem with U.S. yields.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1309 in Asian morning and fell to an intra-day low at 1.1273 ahead of New York open on cross-selling in euro. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to session highs at 1.1322 in New York on usd's broad-based weakness before retreating to 1.1279 near the close.



The British pound also retreated in tandem with euro to session lows at 1.3460 ahead of European open, however, the pair then gained to 1.3514 in European morning on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before jumping to a 6-week high at 1.3557 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness together with cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro. Cable then retreated to 1.3521 near the close on profit-taking.



Further details from Reuters, British manufacturing grew slightly more quickly than originally thought in December and pandemic-related supply chain problems eased a bit, taking some of the heat out of rising input prices, a survey showed on Tuesday. The final reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI for December stood at 57.9, up from a preliminary reading of 57.6 and not far off November's three-month high of 58.1.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Japan consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Markit Services PMI, Italy Markit Services PMI, CPI, Germany Markit Services PMI, EU Markit Services PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Markit Services PMI, Canada building permits and new housing price index.