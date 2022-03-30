The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Tuesday as news of progress between Ukraine and Russia peace talks triggered the return of risk sentiment.
Reuters reported Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Ukraine's capital and north, while Kyiv proposed adopting neutral status, in confidence-building steps that were the first signs of progress towards negotiating peace. "In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin told reporters.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 124.30 and retreated sharply to 123.11 in Asian morning. The pair then staged a recovery to 123.80 in European morning before tumbling to an intra-day low at 121.99 in New York morning on usd's weakness together with cross-buying in jpy. Price then rebounded to 122.95 near the close.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia and early European morning before rallying to an intra-day high at 1.1136 in early New York morning as positive Ukraine-Russia news triggered broad-based strength in euro. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated sharply to 1.1072 before stabilising.
The British pound also traded sideways in Asia before falling to session lows at 1.3052 in European morning due partly to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. Cable then erased its losses and rose in tandem with euro to an intra-day high at 1.3159 at New York open before retreating sharply to 1.3060.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand building permits, NBNZ own activity, NBNZ business outlook. U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, Swiss KOF indicator, investor sentiment, Italy industrial sales, producer prices, EU consumer confidence, services sentiment, industrial sentiment, economic sentiment, business climate, U.S. MBA Mortgage application, PCE prices, GDP, Germany HICP and CPI.
