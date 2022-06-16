Despite the greenback rallied in tandem with US yields after the DOMC delivered a 75 bps rate hike, dollar later fell sharply on profit-taking and return of risk sentiment as Fed's Powell dismissed the chances of a 100 bps rate hike in the coming meetings. (i.e. 50 bps or 75 bps in July's meeting)



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. The rate hike was the biggest announced by the U.S. central bank since 1994, and was delivered after recent data showed little progress in its battle to control a sharp spike in prices. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to reporters at a press conference after the decision, said policymakers "came to the view" that they needed to do more frontloading to get rates to a more neutral range more quickly. "Seventy-five basis points seemed like the right thing to do at this meeting, and that's what we did." Moreover, Powell said an increase of either three-quarters of a point or a half point would "most likely" be the appropriate outcome of the central bank's next meeting in late July. Still, Powell said he did not expect increases of the size of Wednesday's 75-basis-point hike to "be common."



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended its recent winning streak and rose to a fresh 24-year peak at 135.59 in Australia. However, the pair then pared its gains and retreated to 134.31 in European morning. Despite a brief rebound to 134.95, price later tumbled to session lows of 133.51 in post-FOMC in tandem with US yields.



More news from Reuters, U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in May as motor vehicle purchases declined amid shortages, and record high gasoline prices pulled spending away from other goods. Retail sales dropped 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for April was revised lower to show sales increasing 0.7% instead of 0.9% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales gaining 0.2%, with estimates ranging from as low as a 1.1% decline to as high as a 0.5% increase.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0425 in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.0507 in European morning on news of an emergency ECB meeting. The pair then erased its gains and tumbled to a 1-month low of 1.0360 after Fed's 75 b.p. rate hike before rebounding strongly to 1.0469 on broad-based retreat in usd.



Reuters reported the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council will hold an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the recent sell-off in government bond markets, a spokesperson said. European Central Bank will skew reinvestments of maturing debt to help more indebted members and will devise a new instrument to stop fragmentation, it said on Wednesday, seeking to temper a market rout that has fanned fears a new debt crisis. "The Governing Council decided that it will apply flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio, with a view to preserving the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism," the ECB said after a rare unscheduled meeting. PEPP is the ECB's recently-ended pandemic support scheme. "In addition, the Governing Council decided to mandate the relevant Eurosystem Committees together with the ECB services to accelerate the completion of the design of a new anti-fragmentation instrument," it added. The British pound edged up to 1.2041 in Asian morning before ratcheting higher to 1.2125 ahead of New York open. Later, price briefly retreated to 1.2030 but only to rally to 1.2205 in post-FOMC New York due to broad-based profit taking in usd as well as crossing buying in sterling especially versus euro.



