The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday in thin trading conditions ahead of year-end due to Omicron concerns together with political woes in U.S.



Reuters reported U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that drove him to reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan. Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 113.35 at European open. The pair briefly rebounded to 113.69 in Europe, however, price met renewed selling there and dropped to an intra-day low at 113.34 in New York on broad-based yen buying before rebounding to 113.72 in tandem with U.S. yields.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1235 ahead of Asian open and gained to 1.1277 in Europe on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high at 1.1303 in New York morning before retreating to 1.1273 near the close.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3174 in European morning on continued UK Omicron woes together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. The pair then erased its losses and rose to session highs at 1.3244 at New York open before retreating on profit-taking.



In other news from Reuters, European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned on Monday there was uncertainty about inflation that required constant monitoring, but added that fresh anti-COVID 19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. He told reporters confinements and other consequences of surging infection numbers were worrying, but "should not lead to an increase in inflation, on the contrary".



"We have to remain cautious," he added.

Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDT price index, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, Italy industrial sales, producer prices, U.S. current account, Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. redbook and EU consumer confidence.