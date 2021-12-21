The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday in thin trading conditions ahead of year-end due to Omicron concerns together with political woes in U.S.
Reuters reported U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did some "inexcusable" things that drove him to reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan. Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 113.35 at European open. The pair briefly rebounded to 113.69 in Europe, however, price met renewed selling there and dropped to an intra-day low at 113.34 in New York on broad-based yen buying before rebounding to 113.72 in tandem with U.S. yields.
The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1235 ahead of Asian open and gained to 1.1277 in Europe on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high at 1.1303 in New York morning before retreating to 1.1273 near the close.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3174 in European morning on continued UK Omicron woes together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. The pair then erased its losses and rose to session highs at 1.3244 at New York open before retreating on profit-taking.
In other news from Reuters, European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned on Monday there was uncertainty about inflation that required constant monitoring, but added that fresh anti-COVID 19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. He told reporters confinements and other consequences of surging infection numbers were worrying, but "should not lead to an increase in inflation, on the contrary".
"We have to remain cautious," he added.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDT price index, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, Italy industrial sales, producer prices, U.S. current account, Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. redbook and EU consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back foot below 1.1300 inside monthly falling channel Premium
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1280 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday, despite the week-start rebound. Seven-week-old descending trend line, 200-SMA restrict immediate recovery. Channel support, yearly low test short-term declines before 61.8% FE level.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250
GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout, one way or another until the parameters of the sideways price action are broken. The pair is on the way to test daily resistance and eyes 1.3250. The bears will need to see a break below 1.3150.
Gold eyes $1,765 on 200-DMA break, firmer yields
Gold consolidates losses below $1,800 after consecutive two-day declines. Omicron woes escalate as WHO, Imperial College of London and US CDC support market fears. Deadlock over US President Biden’s BBB, US-China tussles and Fed’s rate-hike concerns also favor risk-off mood.
MATIC price choppy, hinting return to $1.70
MATIC price continues to trade in choppy conditions. Whipsaws in price action remain while inside the rising wedge pattern. Mixed bias gives mixed signals; equal weight can be given for bearish and bullish directions.
Inflation torpedoes Biden agenda: Will it next wreck financial markets?
President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda was dealt a likely fatal blow on Sunday. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin announced that he would oppose his party’s massive $2 trillion spending bill.