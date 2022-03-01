Despite dollar's initial gap-up open on Monday on safe-haven buying due to escalating Russia-Ukraine conflicts over the weekend, the greenback later ended lower against majority of its peers in late New York due to market optimism on Russia-Ukraine talks.



Reuters reported earlier officials from Russia and Ukraine ended peace talks on Monday and will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before a second round of negotiations, RIA news agency quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak as saying. The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military, saying Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions. In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar opened lower in New Zealand and dropped to 115.02 on safe-haven jpy buying due to escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, however, price then staged a short-covering rebound to 115.78 at Asian open. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low of 114.87 in late New York on broad-based usd's weakness.



The single currency also opened lower on risk aversion to 1.1123 in New Zealand before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1200 at European open. The pair then ratcheted higher to 1.1246 in New York morning due to broad-based retreat in usd together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling due to market optimism over Russia-Ukraine talks.



The British pound tracked euro's movements and opened lower to 1.3309 in New Zealand due to risk off sentiment. The pair then rebounded to 1.3387 at European open before rising to session highs at 1.3431 in New York morning on usd's broad-based weakness.



In other news, Reuters reported the U.S. Federal Reserve could need to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in on March. 15-16 if economic data between now and then shows high inflation persisting, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday. "Today as we speak I am still in favor of a 25 basis point move at the March meeting but things are changing on a weekly basis...one data point I am looking at in particular is month to month change in inflation," Bostic said during a virtual event hosted by Harvard University. "If that continues to persist at elevated levels or even moves in the other direction, then I'm really going to have to look at a 50 basis point move for March and we'll just have to see how that plays out."



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Australia manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, current account, RBA rate decision, Japan manufacturing PMI, China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy manufacturing PMI, CPI, France manufacturing PMI, Germany manufacturing PMI, CPI, HICP, EU manufacturing PMI, UK manufacturing PMI, Canada GDP, manufacturing PMI, U.S. manufacturing PMI and construction spending.