The greenback continued its recent losing streaks ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Wednesday after less hawkish Fed's minutes without stating a particular pace of interest rate hikes.



Reuters reported Federal Reserve officials last month agreed that, with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data, according to the minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting. The account of the two-day session showed the U.S. central bank readying for a fight against the fastest pace of price increases since the 1980s, with officials saying that while they still expected inflation to ease through the year they would be ready to hike rates fast if it does not. "Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the (Federal Open Market) Committee to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than they currently anticipate," the minutes stated. The Russian military exercises are at their peak stage and the risk of Russian aggression against Ukraine will remain high for the rest of February, a senior Western intelligence official said. The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Western intelligence had established that the greatest period of risk of conflict or an unintended military incident was at the present time.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before edging up to 115.78 in European morning in tandem with U.S. yields. However, the pair then dropped to 115.39 in New York morning on renewed safe-haven buying in jpy due to Ukraine-Russia tensions and later ratcheted lower to an intra-day low of 115.36 on broad-based usd's weakness after less-hawkish Fed minutes.



Sources from Reuters, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russia has been moving critical units closer to Ukraine's border and that the United States has so far not seen any pullback of Moscow's forces in the area. "There's what Russia says. And then there's what Russia does. And we haven't seen any pullback of its forces," Blinken said in an interview on MSNBC. "We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border."



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1345 in Asian morning and rose to session highs at 1.1395 in early European morning. The pair then retreated to 1.1354 in New York morning on renewed geopolitical tensions in Ukraine before staging a rebound and re-test 1.1395 on usd's weakness after less hawkish Fed minutes.



The British pound also traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.3574 in European morning before retreating in tandem with euro to 1.3539 at New York open. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3600 due to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro as well as broad-based retreat in usd.



Reuters said on the data front, U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in January amid a surge in purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, but higher prices could blunt the impact on economic growth this quarter.

Retail sales surged 3.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for December was revised down to show sales declining 2.5% instead of 1.9% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 2.0% with estimates ranging from as low as 0.7% to as high as 4.4%.



