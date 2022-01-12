The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Tuesday on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at his Senate Banking testimony as he stated the Fed has not made a clear decision on approaches to reduce the Fed's balance sheet.



Reuters reported Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a congressional hearing that pointed to his likely confirmation for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, said on Tuesday the economy should weather the current COVID-19 surge with only "short-lived" impacts and was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy.

Powell was openly endorsed by Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee in a session which focused largely on how the Fed planned to address inflation running at multi-decade highs, why the central bank misdiagnosed the surge in price increases, and what stricter monetary policy would mean for job growth.

The Fed chief said the central bank was determined to ensure that high inflation did not become "entrenched," and that far from diminishing job growth, a turn to higher policy interest rates and a runoff of its asset holdings was necessary to keep the current economic expansion underway.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating from 115.38 in Asian morning to session lows at 115.13 at European open, dollar rose an intra-day high at 115.67 in New York morning on cross-selling in yen. Later, the pair pared its gains and retreated to 115.27 near the close in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields after less hawkish remarks from Fed's Powell.



More news from Reuter, the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates at least three times this year, starting with a rate increase at the March meeting, to respond to a tight labor market and inflation that is persistently high and more broad based, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday. "If the economy in March looks like it does today and the outlook is similar ... then I would support moving the funds rate up at that meeting and starting to move back from some of the extraordinary accommodation we needed earlier in the pandemic," Mester said during an interview with Bloomberg TV.



The single currency traded with firm bias in Asia and gained 1.1351 in European morning before falling to an intra-day low at 1.1314 in New York morning on usd's rebound together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. However, the pair then found renewed buying there and rallied to an intra-day high of 1.1374 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness after Fed Powell's less hawkish comments before stabilising.



The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.3620 (Reuters) in early European morning before retreating to 1.3562 in New York morning. However, the pair then found renewed buying there and rose to a fresh 2-month peak at 1.3636 near New York close on broad-based retreat in usd on Fed's less hawkish comments.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, China PPI, CPI, Germany wholesale trades, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.