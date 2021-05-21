The greenback surrendered gains made on late Wednesday following release of hawkish FOMC minutes and ended Thursday lower against its peers due to return of risk sentiment on rise in U.S. stocks as well as fall in U.S. Treasury yields. (The Dow ended the day at 34,084, up by 188 points or 0.55%)
Reuters reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 444,000 for the week ended May 15, compared to 478,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 450,000 applications for the latest week. Claims remain well above the 200,000 to 250,000 range that is viewed as consistent with healthy labor market conditions. They have dropped from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite staging a strong rebound to 109.30 in Australia, the dollar met renewed selling there and fell to 108.88 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted lower to session lows of 108.76 in New York morning on fall in U.S. Treasury yields and then moved sideways.
The single currency found renewed buying at 1.2170 in Australia and rose to 1.2205 in early European morning. Despite retreating to 1.2182, price then rallied to session highs of 1.2229 near New York close on usd's broad-based weakness due to return of risk sentiment.
The British pound traded broadly sideways in Asia and rose from 1.4102 to 1.4141 in European morning before retreating to 1.4103. However, renewed buying interest emerged and price rallied to session highs of 1.4192 in New York afternoon due to broad-based retreat in usd on fall in U.S. yields.
In other news, Reuters reported Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday that as the U.S. economy improves and weathers the pandemic, the U.S. central bank should move to consider reducing its support for the economy sooner rather than later. "Maybe taking the foot gently off the accelerator would be the wise thing to do here," Kaplan said at a virtual event put on by the Borderplex Alliance, an economic development organization on the U.S.-Mexico border. Massive fiscal stimulus has helped boost demand, he said, and the Fed's continued monthly $120 billion in bond purchases could contribute to excesses and imbalances in financial and housing markets, he said, adding, "I think it's important that monetary policy adapt to changes in fiscal policy."
Data to be released on Friday:
Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, U.K. retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Swiss industrial production, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, consumer confidence, Canada retail sales, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, existing home sale.
