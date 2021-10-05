The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday due to retreating U.S. Treasury yields together with a fall in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended the day at 34,002 down by 323 points or 0.94%)



Reuters reported new orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor. The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders increased 1.2% in August. Data for July was revised higher to show orders rising 0.7% instead of gaining 0.4% as previously reported. Orders have now increased for four straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders gaining 1.0%. Orders shot up 18.0% on a year-on-year basis.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar opened lower in New Zealand and fell to 110.88, price rose to session highs at 111.30 in European morning due partly to cross-selling in jpy. However, the pair then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low at 110.83 in New York morning as a retreat in U.S. yields and falling U.S. stocks triggered safe-having buying in jpy.



The single currency fell from 1.1613 to session lows at 1.1588 in Asian morning, however, the pair found renewed buying there and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1640 at New York open on dollar's broad-based weakness before retreating to 1.1616 in New York on profit-taking, price last traded at 1.1616 near the close.



The British pound retreated from 1.3577 in New Zealand to 1.3534 in Asian morning, then marginally lower to session lows at 1.3532 in early European morning. However, the pair found renewed buying there and rallied to intra-day high at 1.3640 in New York morning on dollar's weakness together with cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before easing.



In other news, Reuters confirmed on U.S. businesses are having few problems raising prices on customers for the first time in years, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday, as he warned that inflation could remain elevated for some time to come amid fears higher expectations become entrenched. Bullard's business contacts in his Fed district and around the country "typically say 'don't worry my company's going to be profitable because I am going to raise prices and we've had no difficulty raising prices in this environment,'" Bullard said during an event held by the International Economic Forum of the Americas.



Data to be released on Tuesday :



Australia AIG construction index, services PPI, trade balance, imports, exports, RBA interest rate decision, Japan Tokyo CPI, China Market Holiday, France industrial output, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, GDP, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, producer prices, U.K. Markit services PMI, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada trace balance, exports, imports and New Zealand GDT price index.