The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Friday due to falling U.S. Treasury yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar fell to 113.63 in Asian morning on continued buying in jpy together with a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. Despite rebounding to 114.03 in early European morning on short-covering, price met renewed selling there and dropped to 113.61 in New York.
The single currency extended Thursday's fall to an 8-day trough at 1.1302 in Asian morning before staging a cross-inspired rebound to 1.1335. The pair then ratcheted higher on active cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1359 in New York morning before trading sideways.
The British pound rebounded from 1.3580 to 1.3601 in Asia, however, price met renewed selling there and fell to 1.3558 in early European morning on release of poor UK data. Cable then edged lower to an intra-day low at 1.3546 in New York before stabilising.
Reuters reported British retail sales slumped by 3.7% in December from November when consumers did much of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual, according to official data which also suggested an impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Compared with December 2020, sales volumes were down by 0.9%, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
Their Economists polled had on average forecast that sales volumes would fall by a much less severe 0.6% on the month and would be 3.4% higher than a year earlier.
More from Reuters, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Friday that she did feel a sense of urgency about addressing inflation pressures but some factors driving up prices were beyond the British central bank's control. "I do have a sense of urgency. But I have a sense of urgency for the things that I think I can affect and the current surge in goods prices is not one of them," Mann said in a question-and-answer session in which she was asked why she was not pushing harder for interest rate increases.
Mann also highlighted how British economic output was still lower than where it would have been without the COVID-19 pandemic, and that employment levels were lower.
Data to be released this week :
Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.S. national activity index, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
New Zealand business NZ PSI, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, CPI, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing on Tuesday.
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Fed interest rate decision and Canada BOC interest rate decision on Wednesday.
New Zealand CPI, Australia Westpac leading index, export prices, imports prices, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, Italy industrial sales, U.S. durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings on Thursday.
Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia PPI, France consumer spending, GDP, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicator, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance on Friday.
