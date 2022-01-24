The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Friday due to falling U.S. Treasury yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar fell to 113.63 in Asian morning on continued buying in jpy together with a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. Despite rebounding to 114.03 in early European morning on short-covering, price met renewed selling there and dropped to 113.61 in New York.



The single currency extended Thursday's fall to an 8-day trough at 1.1302 in Asian morning before staging a cross-inspired rebound to 1.1335. The pair then ratcheted higher on active cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1359 in New York morning before trading sideways.



The British pound rebounded from 1.3580 to 1.3601 in Asia, however, price met renewed selling there and fell to 1.3558 in early European morning on release of poor UK data. Cable then edged lower to an intra-day low at 1.3546 in New York before stabilising.



Reuters reported British retail sales slumped by 3.7% in December from November when consumers did much of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual, according to official data which also suggested an impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Compared with December 2020, sales volumes were down by 0.9%, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Their Economists polled had on average forecast that sales volumes would fall by a much less severe 0.6% on the month and would be 3.4% higher than a year earlier.



More from Reuters, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Friday that she did feel a sense of urgency about addressing inflation pressures but some factors driving up prices were beyond the British central bank's control. "I do have a sense of urgency. But I have a sense of urgency for the things that I think I can affect and the current surge in goods prices is not one of them," Mann said in a question-and-answer session in which she was asked why she was not pushing harder for interest rate increases.

Mann also highlighted how British economic output was still lower than where it would have been without the COVID-19 pandemic, and that employment levels were lower.



