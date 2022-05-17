The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday due partly to a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors booked profits from dollar's rally last week.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 129.63 at Asian open and fell to session lows at 128.71 in Asian morning in tandem with US yields. The pair then rebounded strongly to 129.61 at New York open before trading sideways.



The single currency initially gained from 1.0390 in Asian morning to 1.0438 ahead of New York open due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. Despite retreating sharply to 1.0390 in New York morning, the pair found renewed buying and rallied to session highs of 1.0442 near the close on broad-based usd's weakness.



The British pound briefly spiked up to 1.2297 in Asian morning before falling to session lows at 1.2218 in early European morning. The pair then found renewed buying and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.2329 in New York on broad-based usd's retreat as well as cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Japan tertiary industry activity, France ILO unemployment rate, U,K. Claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy trade balance, CPI, EU employment, GDP, U.S. retail sales, redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.