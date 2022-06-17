The greenback falls broadly on decline in US yields and ended the day lower against majority of its peers. The Swiss franc rallied across the broad after the SNB surprised markets with an unexpected 50 bps rate hike while the BOE delivered a 25 bps rate hike as widely expected.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar edged up to 134.67 in Asian morning before tumbling to 133.33 in European morning on broad-based safe-haven buying in jpy. The pair then ratcheted lower in tandem with U.S. yields to an 8-day trough at 131.50 before staging a minor recovery.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0469 in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.0382 in early European morning. However, the pair erased its losses and rallied in New York to an intra-day high at 1.0601 on usd's broad-based weakness before retreating on profit taking.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.2059 in early European morning before rebounding to 1.2182. Despite spiking down to session lows at 1.2042 on BoE's 25 bps rate hike, price erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.2406 in New York on usd's weakness together with cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro before stabilising.



Reuters reported the Bank of England raised interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point on Thursday but said it was ready to act "forcefully" to stamp out dangers posed by an inflation rate heading above 11%. The nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 for the 25 basis-point hike in Bank Rate to 1.25%, the same breakdown as in May with the minority voting for a 50 basis-point increase. "The scale, pace and timing of any further increases in Bank Rate will reflect the Committee's assessment of the economic outlook and inflationary pressures," the BoE said. "The Committee will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and will if necessary act forcefully in response."



Data to be released on Friday:

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Japan interest rate decision, Italy trade balance, EU HICP, Canada producer prices, U.S. industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and leading index.