Despite rallying to a fresh 2-decade high in European morning, the greenback then tumbled in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields on return of risk sentiment after the BOE announced temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds. (Dow closed at 29,683, up by 548 points or 1.88%)
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar spiked down to 144.40 in Asian morning before rebounding to 144.84. The Pair then remained under pressure and briefly fell to 144.25 in New York morning before edging lower to session low of 143.92 in tandem with U.S. yields b4 rebounding.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a fresh 2-decade low at 0.9537 at European open before rising to 0.9602 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high at 0.9750 near New York close on usd's broad-based retreat due to selloff in U.S. yields and strong bounce in global equities.
The British pound went through a roller-coaster ride. Despite retreating sharply to 1.0631 in Asian morning, price rebounded to 1.0711 in early European morning. The pair then spiked up to 1.0840 on Bank of England's announcement before tumbling to 1.0539 (Reuters) on broad-based selling in sterling. Cable then pared its losses and rallied in tandem with euro to session highs of 1.0916 near New York morning on usd's weakness.
Reuters reported the Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would start a temporary programme of long-dated bond purchases to stabilise the market, and postpone the planned start of its gilt sale programme.
"The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September. The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions," it said in a statement.
The BoE said it was keeping its goal to reduce its 838 billion pounds ($892 billion) of gilt holdings by 80 billion pounds over the next year, but would postpone the start of sales - due to begin next week - because of the market conditions.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings.
