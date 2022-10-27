The greenback fell across the board on Wednesday as a selloff in U.S. yields together with a rally in global equities triggered the return of risk sentiment on speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of upcoming rate hike after the release of dismal U.S. economic data.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 148.41 in Asian morning and fell to 146.72 in European morning on usd's broad-based weakness and then tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields to session lows at 146.23 near New York close.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and jumped to 1.0047 in European morning on return on risk-sentiment. Despite retreating to 0.9997 at New York open, price rose to 5-week high at 1.0088 in New York morning on broad-based usd's weakness.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.1432 in Asia and rallied to 1.1620 in European morning. Despite retreating to 1.1547 at New York open, price then rose again to a 6-week high of 1.1638 on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before stabilising.



Reuters reported Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday delayed the announcement of a keenly awaited plan for repairing the country's public finances until Nov. 17, two-and-a-half weeks later than originally planned.



The postponement, Sunak's first policy decision since taking over from Liz Truss on Tuesday, pushed up British borrowing costs in financial markets but by far less than seen in the panic bond selling caused by Truss's September tax-cutting plan.



Finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced the delay in a televised statement, saying it would take more time to ensure the new plan took into account the latest economic forecasts.



Data to be released on Thursday :

