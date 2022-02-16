The greenback erased its recent gains and ended the day lower against majority of its peers except the safe-haven jpy and chf on Tuesday as news of Russia's troops returning to their bases eased geopolitical tensions and triggered the return of risk appetite.
Reuters reported some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West. Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases. Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb.10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to session lows at 115.27 ahead of European open, price erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 115.87 in New York in tandem with U.S. yield and rebound in global stocks on easing tensions in Ukraine before retreating to 115.59.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and jumped in European morning as easing tensions in Ukraine triggered risk-on trade and gained to 1.1351 ahead of New York open. Despite retreating briefly but sharply to 1.1321 in New York morning, price rose to an intra-day high at 1.1368 before stabilising.
The British pound traded sideways in Asia before jumping in tandem with euro to an intra-day high at 1.3567 in early European morning. However, the pair then erased its losses and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3487 in New York morning due to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a strong short-covering rebound to 1.3543 near New York close.
On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through January, the PPI increased 9.7%. That followed a 9.8% surge in December.
Year-on-year PPI is slowing as last year's large increases drop out of the calculation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% and advancing 9.1% year-on-year.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia Westpac leading index, China PPI, CPI, Japan tertiary industry activity, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Canada CPI, manufacturing sales and wholesale trade.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.