The greenback erased its recent gains and ended the day lower against majority of its peers except the safe-haven jpy and chf on Tuesday as news of Russia's troops returning to their bases eased geopolitical tensions and triggered the return of risk appetite.



Reuters reported some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West. Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases. Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb.10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to session lows at 115.27 ahead of European open, price erased its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 115.87 in New York in tandem with U.S. yield and rebound in global stocks on easing tensions in Ukraine before retreating to 115.59.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and jumped in European morning as easing tensions in Ukraine triggered risk-on trade and gained to 1.1351 ahead of New York open. Despite retreating briefly but sharply to 1.1321 in New York morning, price rose to an intra-day high at 1.1368 before stabilising.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before jumping in tandem with euro to an intra-day high at 1.3567 in early European morning. However, the pair then erased its losses and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3487 in New York morning due to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a strong short-covering rebound to 1.3543 near New York close.



On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through January, the PPI increased 9.7%. That followed a 9.8% surge in December.



Year-on-year PPI is slowing as last year's large increases drop out of the calculation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% and advancing 9.1% year-on-year.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

Australia Westpac leading index, China PPI, CPI, Japan tertiary industry activity, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Canada CPI, manufacturing sales and wholesale trade.