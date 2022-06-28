The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday on speculation that recent weak U.S. economic data may deter the Federal Reserve from making aggressive rate hikes.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dropped to session lows at 134.53 in Asian morning on active buying in yen, price erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 135.54 at New York open. Price later retreated sharply to 135.02before rebounding to 135.48 near the close in tandem with US yields.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0590 in early European morning. Despite retreating to 1.0554 at New York open, price rose to a 2-week 1.0614 high on usd's broad-based retreat before retreating on rebound in usd.



The British pound move sideways in Asia before jumping to a 1-week high at 1.2332 in early European morning. The pair then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.2239 at New York open before rebounding strongly to 1.2313 in New York morning.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales, U.S. goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.