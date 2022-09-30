The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Thursday after rallying to a fresh 2-decade high Wednesday as investors remain cautious ahead of US PCE report on Friday. Meanwhile, sterling rose sharply after the BOE conducted bond buying for the second day to stabilize the financial market.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as the labor market remains resilient despite rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's stiff interest rate increases and slowing demand.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 193,000 for the week ended Sept. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 4,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 144.22 in Asian morning and rose to session highs at 144.80 in early European morning. The pair then pared its gains and retreated to 144.27 in New York morning broad-based retreat in usd before stabilising.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 0.9636 in early European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 0.9816 near New York close on broad-based weakness in usd.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to session lows at 1.0763 ahead of European open. The pair then rallied to an 1.1108 in New York morning and later ratcheting higher to an intra-day high of 1.1120 near the close on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand building permits, Japan unemployment rate, industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany import prices, retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, U.K. current account, GDP, nationwide house prices, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France CPI, consumer spending, producer prices, Italy unemployment rate, CPI, EU HICP, unemployment rate, U.S. personal spending, personal income, core PCE price index, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.