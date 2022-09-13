The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation report for further clues on pace of rate hike from the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 142.15 in New Zealand and rose to an intra-day high at 143.49 at European open. However, the pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply in tandem with U.S. yields to 142.17 in New York before rebounding to 142.85 near the close.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose to an intra-day high at 1.0197 in early European morning. The pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 1.0105 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd together with cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling before moving narrowly.



The British pound remained under pressure and edged down to 1.1600 in Asia before rising to 1.1700 in early European morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to a 12-day high at 1.1710 in New York on cross-buying of sterling before retreating.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



New Zealand food price index, Japan producer prices, Australia consumer sentiment, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany CPI, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, EU ZEW survey expectations, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.