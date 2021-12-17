The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Thursday due to the return of risk sentiment as the Bank of England hiked its interest rate by 15 bps and the European Central bank cut its asset purchases.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rebounded to 114.24 in Asian morning before trading sideways in European session as market focus remained on other majors. The pair then tumbled in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields to session lows at 113.57.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia and gained to 1.1318 in early European morning before retreating to 1.1291 in Europe. The pair then jumped to an intra-day high at 1.1360 on ECB's hawkish tilt, however, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and the pair retreated to 1.1299 in New York before rebounding to 1.1336 near the close. Reuters reported key ECB interest rates The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilise at the 2% inflation target over the medium term. With this is mind, the Governing Council took the following decisions: Pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) In the first quarter of 2022, the Governing Council expects to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) at a lower pace than in the previous quarter. It will discontinue net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March 2022.

The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.3242 ahead of European open. The pair then gained to 1.3302 in early European morning before jumping to an intra-day high at 1.3375 at New York open on Bank of England's surprise rate hike. Cable then retreated to 1.3303 near New York close on profit-taking.



Further news from Reuters, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1% due to a new surge in coronavirus cases. The BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted by 8-1 to raise Bank Rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. The MPC also voted 9-0 to keep the BoE's government bond-buying programme at its target size of 875 billion pounds ($1.16 trillion). The BoE has also bought 20 billion pounds of corporate bonds.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan BoJ interest rate decision, Germany producer prices, wholesale price index, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, France business climate, U.K. Markit services PMI, EU construction output, HICP, Canada wholesale trade and budget balance.

